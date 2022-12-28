OCTA offering free New Year's bus rides

New Year's Eve revelers can again take advantage of free bus rides, thanks to the Orange County Transportation Authority's annual program.

Anyone wishing to ride a bus on the last night of the year can do so for no charge from 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

The agency has been providing the free bus ride service for most of the past 20 years. The pandemic prevented it in 2020, but it resumed last year.

The program is aimed at reducing drinking and driving. Since 2002, the agency has provided about 162,000 rides under the program.