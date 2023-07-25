OCTA approves fees for new 405 Fwy express lanes

If you're driving through Orange County, get ready to pay for more expensive tolls.

The express lanes run 14 miles from Route 73 in Costa Mesa to the 605 Freeway on the Orange County line.

Solo drivers can pay a fee to use the lanes, while carpoolers and electric cars can use them for free during non-peak hours.

But when you are using them during peak hours, fees would range between $6 and $10.

Northbound drivers will pay a maximum rate of $9.80 and a minimum of $2.60, while southbound drivers can expect a maximum rate of $6 and a minimum rate of $2.45.

The county's new 405 Freeway express lanes are 95% complete and are expected to open by the end of the year.