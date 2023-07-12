Expand / Collapse search

OCTA to decide fees for new 405 Fwy express lanes

Orange County
Orange County drivers may need to brace for more expensive tolls.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - If you're driving through Orange County, you may need to pay for more expensive tolls. 

The county's new 405 Freeway express lanes are expected to open by the end of the year. 

Orange County Transit Authority on Wednesday will discuss its toll policy. 

Solo drivers can pay a fee to use the lanes, while carpoolers and electric cars can use them for free during non-peak hours. 

But when you are using them during peak hours, fees would range between $6 and $10.