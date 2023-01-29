Ocean water use warning: Some LA County beaches reopen

Some Los Angeles County beaches have reopened following a brief closure due to sewage discharge that prompted an ocean water use warning.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has reopened Top Sail Beach in Venice and Dockweiler State Beach near lifeguard tower 40 after the most recent sampling showed bacteria levels lower than state standards.

At this time Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey remains closed due to high bacteria levels.

The LA County Public Health explained the cause of the leak stemmed from a blocked main line causing sewage to enter the storm drain system at the corner of Admiralty Way and Palawan Way. County officials said in a press release that the blocks have been cleared and the immediate area has been cleaned.

Those looking to get more information on beach conditions can call the county closure hotline at 1-800-525-5662.






