OC homicide investigation leads to raid on illegal gambling house; 50 detained

The Brief Deputies discovered a man in his 30s dead from an apparent homicide early Sunday morning near Pacific and Main Streets in Stanton. A related investigation led to a raid on a suspected illegal gambling den, where 50 people were detained and six were arrested on unrelated warrants. The specific link between the gambling site and the killing is currently unclear.



Orange County sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal shooting in Stanton that led authorities to shutter a nearby illegal gambling operation.

What we know:

Deputies arrived at the intersection of Pacific Street and Main Street around 5:30 a.m. on April 5, where they located the body of a man in his 30s, according to authorities.

Following the discovery, the investigation shifted to a home near Cerritos Avenue and Flower Avenue.

At that location, authorities uncovered a suspected illegal gambling house, detaining approximately 50 individuals and seizing multiple gambling machines as evidence.

Of those detained, six people were taken into custody for outstanding warrants not directly linked to the homicide, authorities said.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released as the coroner works to notify his next of kin.

Investigators have not clarified the exact relationship between the homicide scene and the gambling house, nor have they identified a specific suspect or motive for the killing.

What you can do:

Authorities are seeking help from the public to piece together the events of Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sheriff’s Dispatch at 714-647-7000.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact OC Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or submit a tip online at ocsheriff.gov/crimestoppers.