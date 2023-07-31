OC Sheriff trying to ID woman found dead in Irvine

article

Authorities are looking for help as they try and identify a woman who was found dead on an Irvine sidewalk in May.

Officers discovered the woman, referred to only as Jane Doe, near Mark Dailey Athletic Field at 308 East Yale Loop on May 26 around 4:52 p.m., according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

She was described as a 5-foot-8-inch Hispanic woman between 45 and 60 years old, weighing 124 pounds with black medium-light curly hair, brown eyes, and natural dentition.

According to the sheriff's department, the woman may have been experiencing homelessness at the time of her death.

Investigators have released a forensic sketch to identify the woman. The cause of her death was pending further investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the woman's identity was urged to call the OCSD Coroner Division at 714-647-7400.