OC man arrested after alleged racist rant at woman caught on camera

A man caught on camera in an alleged racist rant at a woman in Orange County has been arrested, according to authorities.

What we know:

The incident occurred on Friday, May 30 at a business near Ridge Route and Lake Forest drives in Lake Forest.

According to authorities, a call reporting a man yelling at a business was made around 6:47 p.m. The call was deemed "low priority" due to the information provided to dispatch.

"The deputies responded to the call and arrived at the business in less than 30 minutes," the sheriff's department said.

A deputy who had previous contact with the suspect identified him as 54-year-old Eric Walter Ramminger, 54, of Lake Forest.

Ramminger was taken into custody on suspicion of trespassing, assault, battery, criminal threats, and charges related to hate crimes, according to the sheriff's department.

Caught On Camera:

Video posted online of the incident shows Ramminger yelling insults and expletives at a woman who works at the business.

"In America, we do not like you, okay? We do not like you!" he says as he pounds on the window.

"You think you’re safe, but you’re not going to be safe for soon," he says. "You might get away with this one, but you’re going to have a f***ing problem."

Ramminger continues on, calling the woman a "piece of sh**" and "a**hole," then threatening "I will blast your face off."

At one point, the woman is seen trying to get Ramminger to leave, but he apparently swings at her, and she dodges the punch and tries to swing back. One of the men in the room then stand up in defense.

Ramminger then goes outside and continues to berate the woman inside, encouraging her to come outside, apparently to fight him.

"It's America. Come out here. I got big lawyers," he yells.

The video cuts off abruptly after a couple of minutes.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the situation ended.

What you can do:

Anyone who witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact the OCSD at 949-770-6011.