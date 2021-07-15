OC health care worker who died following 2nd COVID shot died of natural causes, autopsy rules

The cause of death for an Orange County health care worker who died days after receiving his second COVID-19 vaccine has been released.

According to an autopsy report, 60-year-old Tim Zook died of natural causes and his death isn’t linked to the vaccine.

Back in January, Zook took the second dose of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine and within hours he started experiencing abdominal pain and breathing difficulties. His health spiraled downward and he died four days later.

According to the autopsy report, Zook’s cause of death was linked to hypertensive and atherosclerotic heart disease with severe cardiomegaly and heart failure.

Zook worked as an X-ray technologist at South Coast Global Medical Center in Santa Ana.

Zook's wife told FOX 11 that her husband was a proponent of the vaccine and that she does not blame any pharmaceutical company.

Despite their tragic loss, the Zook family believes people still need to be vaccinated.

