article

An Orange County health care worker has died days after receiving his second dose of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, the Orange County Register reported Tuesday.

Tim Zook, 60, worked as an X-ray technologist at South Coast Global Medical Center in Santa Ana.

On January 5, Zook posted a photo of his COVID-19 vaccination card with the caption, "Never been so excited to get a shot before. I am now fully vaccinated after receiving my 2nd Pfizer dose."

According to the newspaper, Zook suffered an adverse reaction within hours after the second shot was administered. His health spiraled downward and he died four days later.

The coroner has said the cause of death is inconclusive for now, and further toxicology testing will take months, the Register reported.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Advertisement

His family said he had high blood pressure and was slightly overweight, but other than that, he was quite healthy.

Zook's wife told the newspaper that her husband was a proponent of the vaccine and that she does not blame any pharmaceutical company.

"He believed in vaccines. I’m sure he would take that vaccine again, and he’d want the public to take it," she told the publication.

She said she believes there needs to be more research done in cases of severe reactions to the vaccines because although they are rare, they can be fatal in some cases.

"The message is, be safe, take the vaccine — but the officials need to do more research. We need to know the cause," she told the Register. "The vaccines need to be as safe as possible. Every life matters."

Zook's death has been reported to the national Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, run by the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control. The Orange County coroner's office said that if there is any correlation between his death and the vaccine, it will notify the OC Health Care Agency.

This past weekend, health officials in Placer County reported that a person died hours after getting a COVID-19 vaccine, though they did not specify which vaccine the person received.

The individual had tested positive for COVID-19 in late December and was administered a COVID-19 vaccine several hours before their death on Jan. 21, 2021.

RELATED: California resident dies after receiving COVID-19 vaccine, officials say

"There are multiple local, state, and federal agencies actively investigating this case; any reports surrounding the cause of death are premature, pending the outcome of the investigation," the Placer County Sheriff-Coroner Division said in a statement.

The CDC has released information after learning of severe allergic reactions in some cases to the COVID-19 vaccine, and recommends if a person has ever had a severe allergic reaction to any ingredient in a COVID-19 vaccine," then they "should not get that specific vaccine."

This does not mean that everyone with bad allergies is barred from getting it.

"CDC recommends that people with a history of severe allergic reactions not related to vaccines or injectable medications—such as allergies to food, pet, venom, environmental, or latex—may still get vaccinated," the CDC writes on its website.

RELATED: CDC confirms COVID-19 vaccine allergic reactions, issues new guidance

"People with a history of allergies to oral medications or a family history of severe allergic reactions, or who might have a milder [sic] allergy to vaccines (no anaphylaxis)—may also still get vaccinated."