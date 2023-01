article

Firefighters knocked down a fire and rescued a dog at a home Thursday in Garden Grove.

Firefighters were dispatched at 3:15 p.m. to the 9200 block of Bixby Avenue, between Magnolia and Gilbert streets, with a knockdown declared at 3:37 p.m., the Orange County Fire Authority reported. The dog was not injured.

No injuries were reported and a cause of the fire was under investigation.