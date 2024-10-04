OC firefighter who survived crash out of hospital

The Orange County firefighter who was in the horrific crash on the freeway from late September 2024 was released from the hospital.

Orange County Fire Authority shared the video of Will McCabe being released from Mission Hospital on October 4.

McCabe was one of the eight OCFA hand crew firefighters hurt in a horrific crash where the fire truck flipped over on September 19 on a freeway in Irvine. Prior to the crash, the crew were on their way from responding to the 23,000-acre Airport Fire.

A fundraiser has since been launched for McCabe and his crew members. Those looking to help can click here for more information.