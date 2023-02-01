OC doctor identified as bicyclist struck by vehicle, stabbed to death by driver in Dana Point

A bizarre and violent incident is under investigation after Southern California authorities say a bicyclist died after being hit from behind while riding on Pacific Coast Highway in the Dana Point area, then attacked by the driver that hit them.

The Orange County Fire Authority responded to a call of a cyclist being hit by a car near Crown Valley Parkway and East Pacific Coast Highway around 3 p.m.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, the cyclist – later identified as 58-year-old Michael Mammone – was hit from behind by a white Lexus, and after the crash, the driver of the Lexus got out of the car and assaulted the cyclist with a knife.

Witnesses said the suspect struck the bicyclist and proceeded to stab the victim at least once in the back. The suspect then allegedly pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds before he was disarmed by two passersby.

Dr. Michael Mammone has been identified as the man killed in the crash-turned-stabbing.

The suspect, later identified by authorities as Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, of Long Beach, was detained by bystanders and then taken into custody where he was booked on suspicion of murder.

A knife, believed to be used in the attack, was recovered at the scene. The sheriff's office has not yet said if a gun was recovered.

Officials say there appears to be no connection between the suspect and victim.

Mammone was a doctor at Providence Mission Hospital Laguna Beach.

The hospital released the following statement saying, "We are stunned by this devastating tragedy. The entire Mission Hospital family is grieving over the loss of an incredible physician and friend. We will honor Dr. Mammone’s dedication to our community and passion for medicine by continuing to provide exceptional care."

On Thursday, FOX 11 obtained photos of the man believed to be the suspect in Mammone's death:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at 714-288-6740. You can remain anonymous by calling Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.