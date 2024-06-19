OC 16-year-old among 2 killed in Illinois jetski crash

A 16-year-old Lake Forest girl, along with a 13- year-old suburban Chicago girl, were killed in a jet-ski collision in Lake County Illinois, authorities said.

The teens, whose names were not released, were on a jet ski that collided with a boat on Lake Marie in the suburb of Chicago on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

The 16-year-old and the other girl were riding the jet ski about 5:15 p.m. when it slammed into a Sea Ray Cabin Cruiser operated by a 55-year-old man from Antioch, Illinois, the Lake County Sheriff's Department reported.

The occupants of the boat jumped into the water to pull the teens out and called 911, deputies said. The boat's operator got one of the girls to shore, and the other victim was picked up by another boat passing by, deputies said.

The two teens were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. No one else involved in the collision was injured.