Oakland triplets graduate together, pursue same career at same company

As graduation season sweeps across the Bay Area, one Oakland family is celebrating a remarkable achievement.

Three sisters are graduating from the same university, with the same major, and are beginning their careers at the same company.

The triplets, Ke’ale, Maile, and Makana Young, are all graduating summa cum laude from San Diego State University with degrees in integrated marketing and communications.

The sisters said their shared path wasn’t entirely intentional, but it worked out just right.

"We tried not to influence where the other two were planning on going to college," said Ke’ale Young. "It just kind of worked out that way."

During their four years at SDSU, the sisters said they supported each other while still allowing space for individual growth.

"There’s nothing that I would have done differently," said Maile Lauli’i Young. "I feel like we pretty much pursued college individually yet together. I feel like we’re very inspired by each other."

After graduation, the trio will begin remote jobs as social media specialists at the same digital marketing agency, Power Digital Marketing.

While they’ll be working within the same department, each will specialize in different industries: fashion, consumer packaged goods, and lifestyle.

"While we’re all working in the same department, I think it’s really fascinating that we’re actually specializing in different industries," said Makana Mekealoha.

For much of their lives, the sisters say they've done almost everything together, as best friends.

It wasn’t until midway through college that the sisters intentionally pursued truly independent experiences.

Each chose to study abroad in different cities: Ke’ale in Florence, Maile in Rome, and Makana in London.

"Studying abroad was definitely the first time when we were making our own friends, if that makes sense," said Makana Mekealoha Young. "Our friends didn’t know us as the triplets."

Being apart helped them further appreciate each of their unique strengths.

"Growing up, Ke’ale has always been very organizational," said Makana Mekealoha Young. "If I need something planned, like a routine throughout my day, she is my go-to person. And looking at Maile, she is someone who is very dependable, someone who gives the best advice."

"And Makana is a very creative person. She just shines in that space. She can turn nothing into something, into the most magical thing," said Maile Lauli’i Young.

Their parents, Dana and Kaipo Young, said they are proud and emotional watching their daughters reach this milestone.

"I am absolutely beaming, absolutely beaming," Dana Young said of her daughters, all graduates of Bishop O'Dowd High School in Oakland.

"I’m very proud of these girls," Kaipo Young. "They stand on their own two feet, they support one another."

As the sisters prepare to return to Oakland and begin their professional lives, they’re also looking ahead to new adventures, including travel.

"I’m really excited to see what’s next," said Maile Lauli’i Young. "I think the unknown is so interesting and scary, that I’m so excited we get to enter the unknown together. I think it just makes it a little easier."



