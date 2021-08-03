Investigators find NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed women, says Attorney General James

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday that an investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo found that he sexually harassed several current and former state employees, many of whom were young women.

The women had accused Cuomo of subjecting them to inappropriate kisses and touching or inappropriate sexual remarks. The nearly five-month investigation, conducted by two outside lawyers who spoke to 179 people, found that the Cuomo administration was a "hostile work environment" and that it was "rife with fear and intimidation."

People interviewed included complainants, current and former members of the executive chamber, State troopers, additional state employees and others who interacted regularly with the governor.

"These interviews and pieces of evidence revealed a deeply disturbing yet clear picture: Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees, federal and state laws," James said at a press conference on Tuesday.The governor has denied the allegations. Cuomo is also facing an impeachment inquiry in the state assembly.

On Monday, after the NY Times revealed that Cuomo was questioned by investigators for 11 hours last month, he was asked by reporters to respond.

"I said I would cooperate with it and at the appropriate time I will comment on the review," he said. "But this is not the appropriate time yet."

Accusations against Cuomo ranged from groping under a woman's shirt and planting unwanted kisses, to asking unwelcome personal questions about sex and dating.

In March, Attorney General Letitia James hired two outside lawyers-- former acting Manhattan US Attorney Joon Kim and employment discrimination expert Anne Clark-- to lead her office's investigation into the allegations.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FILE New York State Attorney General Letitia James. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Separately, another team of lawyers working for the state Assembly is investigating whether there are grounds to impeach Cuomo. James' report is expected to play a critical role in the Assembly's impeachment inquiry, though Lavine's committee has hired its own team of lawyers to gather evidence.