High surf, rip current warnings issued for SoCal

The National Weather Service has issued warnings about high surf and potentially dangerous rip currents and breaking waves for parts of Southern California.

According to forecasters, surf heights of 3 to 6 feet are expected at beaches in Ventura and Los Angeles counties and beaches along the Malibu coast.

The NWS is warning of an increased risk of drownings because rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea.

The public is advised to stay out of the water due to these hazardous swimming conditions, or to stay near an occupied lifeguard tower.

The NWS also warned rock jetties can be deadly locations in such conditions, so people are also advised to stay off the rocks.

Environmental group Heal the Bay is expected to release its annual Beach Report Card Wednesday, which will assign letter grades to beaches across the state based on levels of bacteria recorded in the water over the past year.