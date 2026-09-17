NTSB begins off-site analysis after 3 killed in Chatsworth NBCLA helicopter crash

The Brief Federal investigators have removed the wreckage of KNBC's NewsChopper 4 from the Chatsworth crash site to begin off-site analysis. Three people were killed Tuesday evening when the broadcast helicopter crashed during live breaking news coverage. Experts and investigators are examining mechanical factors, weather, maintenance records and witness accounts to determine the cause.



The wreckage of an NBC4 news helicopter was removed from a Chatsworth site on Thursday as federal officials wrapped up their initial field investigation into Tuesday evening's deadly crash.

Crews from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration spent two days on the ground gathering evidence from the scene. Three people were killed when the aircraft, operating as KNBC's Newschopper 4, fell from the sky while covering a breaking news story.

What we know:

Federal investigators will now examine every aspect of the remaining wreckage off-site. The NTSB investigation will also analyze weather conditions, maintenance records and witness accounts as officials work to determine what caused the crash.

Video capturing the incident remains the most critical piece of evidence gathered so far.

Jack Cress, a helicopter accident investigations instructor at USC and an experienced pilot, noted that the pilot faced a rapidly unfolding situation.

Cress explained that operating in a hover places greater mechanical demands on an aircraft than normal flight. He also pointed out that certain cockpit warning tones can send mixed messages to a pilot, such as using the same tone for a loss of hydraulics and a loss of main rotor RPM.

Local perspective:

As federal authorities work to determine the cause of the crash, family members and loved ones are mourning those lost in the disaster.

The family of Eliana Moreno, the reporter who died in the crash, released a statement expressing their grief: "We find comfort in knowing Eliana left this world doing the very thing she loved, pursuing the passion she carried with her since she was a little girl... We are indefinitely proud of her and feel incredibly blessed to have had the privilege of loving her and calling her ours."

Airbus Helicopters, the manufacturer of the aircraft, confirmed it is assisting the NTSB with the ongoing investigation.