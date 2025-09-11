Notorious LA 'trash house' subject of debate - hoarder or recycler?

The Brief A Los Angeles home that was cleared of seven tons of debris a year ago is again cluttered with trash, according to neighbors. The homeowner, a Vietnam veteran, reportedly earns a living by recycling, and a friend says the bags are carefully sorted recyclables. City officials, including the mayor and a city councilmember, are aware of the recurring problem and are working on a long-term solution.



Seven tons of debris were cleared from a home in the Fairfax District over a year ago, but neighbors say the trash has returned.

The long-time homeowner, who is a Vietnam veteran, reportedly makes his living from recycling.

Now, city leaders are again speaking out, and neighbors say they are exhausted with the ongoing issue.

What we know:

The home on Martell Avenue has been a neighborhood problem for years.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LA's infamous 'trash house' is buried in trash bags again

Over a year ago, the city hauled away seven tons of debris from the property.

However, neighbors report that the trash has returned, and the street has once again become overrun with TV crews, neighbors, and curious onlookers.

A friend of the homeowner says the bags are carefully sorted recyclables that are his main source of income.

What they're saying:

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said it's "disappointing that the homeowner has allowed the conditions to disintegrate again."

The mayor is "working with a city attorney, council member, and county on long-term solutions for this and other nuisance properties."

LA City Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky said the case shows "how slow and fragmented the system is. it's designed to request compliance, not demand accountability."

One neighbor stated, "I'm all for live and let live, but at the same time also take charge, do your part."

What's next:

Mayor Bass's office stated that she is working with a city attorney, council member, and the county on long-term solutions.

Councilmember Yaroslavsky's office has pushed the city attorney and the county for more than a year, and has demanded updates on the case.

There is no word yet on what the exact next steps will be or if the city or county plans to offer the homeowner any help.