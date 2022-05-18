Norwalk teacher arrested for alleged sexual abuse of two young girls

article

A teacher in Norwalk was arrested for alleged sexual abuse against two young female students.

The suspect, Scott Waln, worked at Los Alisos Middle School.

Detectives say the alleged abuse happened on campus during school hours. During their investigation, an additional female juvenile was identified as a sexual abuse victim stemming from an incident in 2017.

Waln was arrested and is being held on $1,200,000 bail. The District Attorney filed one felony count of Lewd Act Upon a Child Under Age 14, and one felony count of Forcible Lewd Act Upon Child Under Age 14.

Advertisement

Anyone who may have been a victim of Waln's was asked to contact the LASD Special Victims Bureau at 877-710-5273, or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.