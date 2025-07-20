4 killed in fiery crash on 605 Freeway in Norwalk, other driver accused of DUI

The Brief Four people died after a fiery crash on the 605 Freeway in Norwalk early Sunday morning. After a collision involving a CHP officer's car, another car slammed into the back of the disabled car, setting it on fire. The driver accused of causing the second crash, Iris Salmeron, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.



Four people were killed in a fiery crash on a Norwalk freeway early Sunday after another crash involving a California Highway Patrol officer.

What we know:

It all started just before 1 a.m. according to the CHP, on the 605 Freeway in Norwalk, north of the 105.

Originally, officers reported that a CHP patrol vehicle and a Nissan had crashed into each other. That collision disabled the Nissan, and the car was stuck in one of the lanes of the freeway.

Then, while the Nissan was stuck, a Kia slammed into the back of the Nissan, setting the Nissan on fire, with all four people inside stuck.

Paramedics pronounced all four people inside the Nissan dead at the scene.

According to CHP officers, Iris Salmeron, the driver of the Kia, was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Officers arrested Salmeron.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet identified the four people killed in the crash. It wasn't immediately what caused the first crash involving the Nissan and the CHP officer.

What you can do:

Detectives are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information should call the CHP's Santa Fe Springs office at 562-649-6800.