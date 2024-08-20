Man pumping gas at SoCal station shot in head in unprovoked attack

Police are looking for the suspect who they said randomly approached a man pumping gas and shot him in the head.

The incident happened Tuesday around 6:20 a.m. at a Speedway gas station at the corner of Parthenia St. and Tampa Ave. in Northridge.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the victim was pumping gas when the suspect walked up and shot him. They say no words were exchanged between the two and police believe the shooting was random.

The suspect then fled on foot, running down Tampa Ave.

Police said the victim was alert and conscious. He walked into the gas station mini-mart and asked for help, telling the clerk he'd been shot. He also managed to call his family, who came and picked up his car.

The 45-year-old victim was taken to the hospital; his condition is unknown.

Police say what most likely saved his life was that the weapon might have been a small caliber gun, possibly even a BB gun.

Police have not released a description of the suspect.