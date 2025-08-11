Sikh community demanding justice after elderly man beaten in North Hollywood

The Brief A 70-year-old Sikh man was brutally attacked while walking in North Hollywood on August 4. While police continue to search for the suspect, the local Sikh community is demanding justice and answers.



Members of the Sikh community are demanding justice after a 70-year-old man was brutally attacked.

What we know:

Harpal Singh was beaten with a golf club while taking his daily walk near the Sikh Gurdwara of LA in North Hollywood on Aug. 4.

The attack left him with critical injuries. During a press conference Monday, his brother said Singh has had three surgeries to treat injuries to his face and head.

"He is totally unconscious, they keep him under sedation," said Dr. Gurdial Singh Randhawa, the brother of Harpal Singh.

The suspect who attacked him is still on the loose. Police say the suspect is a man who was riding a bike at the time of the attack.

Video supplied to FOX 11 shows an unidentified man in the area about the time Singh was attacked.

"While the police have said this is not a hate crime incident and its actively under investigation, any such crime any such incident evokes the worst feeling in all of us, and we need to, at times like this, make sure that we're offering all of our support necessary so that no community member feels left behind," said LA Councilmember Adrin Nazarian.

Family and those in the community say they need witnesses to contact the LAPD with any information they might have. You can dial 877-ASK-LAPD to leave a tip.