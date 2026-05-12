LAPD, federal agents launch major child pornography sting in North Hollywood

The Brief The LAPD and federal agents executed a morning sting operation at a residence near Collins and Willowcrest avenues in North Hollywood. Two individuals were taken into custody and face accusations of possession of child pornography. Authorities seized multiple boxes of electronics, including laptops and cell phones, for forensic analysis.



A multi-agency task force involving the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and federal partners converged Tuesday in a North Hollywood neighborhood to execute a high-stakes search warrant related to child exploitation.

What we know:

Law enforcement activity began in the early morning hours at a home located near the intersection of Collins and Willowcrest avenues.

Officials confirmed the sting operation focused on the possession of child pornography.

During the raid, two individuals were seen being handcuffed and taken into custody by authorities. Investigators have been removing numerous boxes of evidence from the residence, which include cell phones, laptops, and other various electronic devices.

To ensure no evidence was overlooked, the LAPD deployed electronic storage detection dogs. Much like narcotics K9s, these specialized dogs are trained to sniff out a specific chemical coating found on memory chips. This allows them to locate hidden devices—such as USB drives or small storage cards—that human officers might miss during a standard search.

What they're saying:

"We have what's called electronic service detection dogs and what these dogs do is they help us, law enforcement, in locating devices," Lt. Robin Richards with the LAPD explained. "There is a chemical coding on the memory chip and that's what the dogs detect. So when we humans miss a particular device, the dogs will come behind us and they will be able to find those devices, obviously assisting us with our investigations."

What we don't know:

The identities of the two people accused of possessing child pornography were not released.

It's unclear how long this specific home has been under investigation or if this raid is linked to a broader network or a larger multi-location sweep across the Los Angeles area.

What's next:

Law enforcement has cleared the scene in North Hollywood, but the investigation remains active.

The seized digital materials will now undergo intensive forensic analysis to identify potential victims and determine the extent of the criminal activity.