Armed man taken into custody after hours-long standoff with LAPD in North Hills
LOS ANGELES - An armed man who was barricaded inside a vehicle is in custody following a standoff with authorities in North Hills.
What we know:
The incident began just after 3 a.m. Thursday after Los Angeles Police Department officers noticed a Honda Civic parked illegally at the corner of Hayvenhurst Avenue and Sherbourne Street.
When officers approached the car, they saw the suspect slumped over the steering wheel and a gun nearby.
The suspect was confirmed alive after they saw him move positions, police said, despite the heavily tinted windows which made it difficult to see inside the vehicle.
A perimeter was set up around the area after the suspect refused to listen to officers' commands to get out of the car, officials said.
A SWAT team was called to the scene and the suspect was taken into custody just after 6:30 a.m.
According to police, they know the identity of the suspect, who has a lengthy criminal record. He is now facing felony charges.
Roads in the area were closed during the barricade situation but have since reopened.
What we don't know:
The suspect's identity was not released.
The Source: This report is based on information from the Los Angeles Police Department.