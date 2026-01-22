Expand / Collapse search

Armed man taken into custody after hours-long standoff with LAPD in North Hills

Published  January 22, 2026 7:04am PST
Barricaded suspect in custody after standoff

An armed man was arrested following a standoff with authorities in North Hills.

The Brief

    • An armed man is in custody following a standoff with police in North Hills Thursday morning.
    • A SWAT team was deployed and a multi-block perimeter was put in place near Hayvenhurst Avenue and Sherbourne Street.
    • No injuries were reported.

LOS ANGELES - An armed man who was barricaded inside a vehicle is in custody following a standoff with authorities in North Hills.

What we know:

The incident began just after 3 a.m. Thursday after Los Angeles Police Department officers noticed a Honda Civic parked illegally at the corner of Hayvenhurst Avenue and Sherbourne Street.

When officers approached the car, they saw the suspect slumped over the steering wheel and a gun nearby. 

The suspect was confirmed alive after they saw him move positions, police said, despite the heavily tinted windows which made it difficult to see inside the vehicle. 

A perimeter was set up around the area after the suspect refused to listen to officers' commands to get out of the car, officials said. 

A SWAT team was called to the scene and the suspect was taken into custody just after 6:30 a.m. 

According to police, they know the identity of the suspect, who has a lengthy criminal record. He is now facing felony charges.

Roads in the area were closed during the barricade situation but have since reopened. 

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity was not released.

The Source: This report is based on information from the Los Angeles Police Department.

