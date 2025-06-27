North Hills home was Iranian human smuggling hub, CBP says: 2 arrested

article

Federal agents arrested two people after a raid in North Hills on Friday afternoon, at a home they said was connected to a human smuggling hub.

What we know:

SkyFOX was over a home on Napa Street in North Hills around 3 p.m. on Friday, as federal agents raided the home. Cameras captured officials taking at least one person into custody.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents were serving a warrant at the home connected an investigation into a human smuggling hub.

This is the second time agents were at the home this week. Officials told FOX 11 that they arrested seven Iranian nationals at that address just days ago. Some of those arrested, they said, included some on the FBI's Terror Watchlist and alleged associates of an Iranian human trafficking network.

What they're saying:

"This location has been used repeatedly to harbor illegal entrants, including foreign nationals linked to terrorism and flagged on the FBI's Terrorist Watchlist," CBP Assistant Commissioner Hilton Beckham said in a statement. "Intelligence indicates the smuggling network has trafficked individuals from adversarial regimes, including Iran — posing direct risks to U.S. national security."

What we don't know:

Officials did not identify the two people they arrested at the home on Friday.