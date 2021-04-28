North Fire: Mandatory evacuations issued as fire crews battle large blaze in Castaic

Fire crews are battling a wind-driven blaze in Castaic that has scorched at least 650 acres prompting evacuations, officials said Wednesday evening.

The fire is currently 25% contained.

Officials say forward progress has been slowed, but not stopped yet.

Mandatory evacuations for the North Fire are being issued for these locations:

-North and West of West Hills Drive

-North of Iron Village Drive

-North and West of Tesoro Del Valle

-North of Copper Hill Drive.

And voluntary evacuations for:



-Rye Canyon Loop, Valencia

Santa Clarita city officials advised residents who may have been displaced by the fire to contact the Los Angeles Red Cross for assistance in finding lodging and the Castaic Animal Shelter will take all evacuated animals.

The North Fire was reported at about 1:45 p.m. in the area of 29330 The Old Road, east of the Golden State (5) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire was initially reported at about four acres, but quickly spread and was reported to be at 50 acres by about 3:20 p.m.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station also announced road closures were in place for West Hills Drive from Iron Village Drive to northern Copper Hill Drive.

Officials urge to please avoid the area.

Two firefighters have been injured. No other details have been released.

No structures have been damaged.

City News Service contributed to this report.

