Nonprofit holds 'Cure Addiction' forum to raise awareness of drug overdose

The last day of August was International Overdose Awareness day. The first day of September there was a forum working to cure addiction.

The forum was by the nonprofit Cure Addiction Now (CAN). Doctors and experts from across the U.S. came together in Century City at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel to share their insights.

CAN says, since COVID times, one person dies every 90 seconds from an overdose with fentanyl-laced drugs playing a huge role.

Along with her son Jason, Nancy Davis, a known philanthropist and founder of Race to Erase MS had founded Cure Addiction Now. He died from the disease in 2020.

CAN continues its vision to find a cure and is now funding nine studies.