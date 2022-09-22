Nocturnal Wonderland festival crime report reveals 2 died, several arrested: sheriff

Two people died and several arrests for serious crimes were made over the four-day Nocturnal Wonderland music festival, according to a report released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

More than 70,000 people attended this year's event at the Glen Helen Amphitheater, authorities said.

At least 11 people were medically evaluated and taken to local hospitals for treatment, officials said. Of those hospitalized, two people died, the sheriff's department said. Names were not released, so it is not known at this time if one of the victims is 27-year-old Eli Rodriguez, who died from an apparent drug death during the festival.

Rodriguez's mother spoke with FOX 11, saying the drugs were likely laced with fentanyl, a powerful opioid that is killing people at alarming rate.

Authorities said both deaths are being investigated but did not provide any further details.

Several arrests for offenses including rape, spousal abuse, petty theft, and domestic battery were also made, officials said.

A total of eight citations for minors in possession of alcohol and one for possession of a controlled substance were also made, authorities added.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is contracted by Live Nation to provide law enforcement services during all shows and events at the Glen Helen Amphitheater.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to contact the EDM Taskforce at the Central Station at 909-387-3545. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com