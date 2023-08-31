1st no-kill animal rescue opens in San Gabriel Valley
LOS ANGELES - The first no-kill animal rescue opened in the San Gabriel Valley on Saturday, August 26.
The grand opening of Priceless Pets allowed community members to tour the new rescue facility, as well as meet all the dogs, cats, rabbits and other small pets available for adoption. Priceless Pets' new City of Industry location is the organization's largest facility, with the capacity to house 30 dogs and 45 cats in spacious kennels, according to the team.
The new facility also includes a full-service veterinarian clinic, adoption center and cat lounge.
Priceless Pets is a nonprofit animal welfare organization that reduces pets from surrounding high-kill, high-access shelters, owners surrenders and other various circumstances. The organization began in 2007 and has housed over 15,000 pets.
City of Industry officials spoke at the rescue's grand opening, stating their support in the organization, due to the overcrowding of shelters throughout Los Angeles.
Priceless Pets is already in full operation and is open Tuesday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 7p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.