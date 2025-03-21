No charges for David Guillod, Hollywood producer accused of sexual assault, DA announces

article

The Brief Hollywood producer David Guillod will not be charged in LA County with sexual assault. Guillod was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in October 2020. At the time of the allegations, Guillod was also facing nearly a dozen charges for similar crimes in Santa Barbara County. That case was dismissed.



More than four years after being accused of sexual assault, Hollywood producer David Guillod will not be charged in Los Angeles County, District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced on Friday.

No charges filed

The backstory:

Guillod was accused in October 2020 of sexually abusing a woman in Los Angeles County during an "evening meeting."

At the time, Guillod was also out on bail for sexual assault allegations in Santa Barbara County. Guillod was charged with 11 felonies for four alleged attacks between 2012 and 2015, according to the Los Angeles Times. The case was later dismissed.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 'Atomic Blonde' producer arrested for alleged sexual Assault during meeting

On Thursday, Hochman announced that Guillod would not face any charges in LA County.

What they're saying:

In a statement released on Friday, Hochman's office said they were unable to prove the allegations, so no charges were filed.

"The allegations involve deeply troubling and concerning behavior, and we empathize with the pain and trauma the accusers have experienced throughout this long investigative process," Hochman said.

"Reporting sexual assault takes courage, and we recognize the strength of the women who came forward to tell their stories in this matter," Hochman said. Despite the fact that his office couldn't prove the claims, Hochman added that he hopes "the example of these women will inspire victims of sexual abuse to seek support and report abuse as soon as possible."