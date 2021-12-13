NJ police arrest Grinch for stealing 'holiday cheer'

Christmas is saved! Police at a New Jersey department have arrested the Grinch for attempting to steal ‘holiday cheer’.

The arrest was made Sunday afternoon by the Verona Police Department.

"The Grinch was apprehended in Verona today attempting to steal holiday cheer," police explained.

In a short video, the Grinch is shown with his hands behind his back as he's being led away by an officer.

A crowd at the scene can be heard telling the Grinch "bye bye" and laughing at the event.

It is not known if any charges were pressed at this time.

