Nike and Tiffany & Co. team up to release $400 sneaker: ‘A legendary pair’

It’s official: Nike and Tiffany & Co. are teaming up to create a sneaker, along with a collection of Sterling Silver accessories.

The companies announced its collaboration Tuesday, debuting the Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 1837 and an inspired Tiffany & Co. limited-edition sterling silver accessories collection.

Nike and Tiffany also took out a full-page ad in Sunday's print edition of The New York Times featuring the words "A Legendary Pair."

The shoes, which are set to be released March 7, mark a continued celebration of the Air Force 1’s 40th anniversary and is the first partnership for the brands.

Nike's collaboration with Tiffany & Co., the Air Force 1 1837 and a collection of Sterling Silver accessories. (Credit: Nike)

According to a press release by Nike, the shoes are crafted in premium black suede and feature a Tiffany blue swoosh and silver details above each heel. The company says the shoes will retail for $400.

The sneakers will be available at two Tiffany & Co. New York City locations and globally via Nike’s SNKRS app, and select Nike partner retail stores in North America.

To further celebrate the launch, Tiffany & Co. will also release a collection of limited-edition sterling silver products. The co-branded designs include a sterling silver whistle, shoe horn and shoe brush.

"Each design is as much a celebration of the Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 1837 as it is a display of the House’s unparalleled savoir faire and craftsmanship," the press release continued.

In 2019, French luxury group LVMH agreed to buy Tiffany & Co. for $16.2 billion, adding a famed star to its portfolio that already boasts Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Bulgari.

Tiffany has worked on a number of collabs in recent years, including a campaign with Beyoncé and Jay-Z, as the brand works to attract younger customers with more modern takes on jewelry.

