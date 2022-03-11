Night of violence in Long Beach ends when carjacking suspect reportedly dies by suicide

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).



CLICK HERE https://afsp.org/risk-factors-and-warning-signs for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

LONG BEACH, Calif - Police investigators were working to determine whether a carjacking suspect who reportedly died by suicide was linked to a string of other crimes in the area following a night of violence in Long Beach that ended in Carson.

It all began around 7:15 p.m. Thursday when multiple people reported hearing gunshots and that someone was shooting at people near East 55th Street and Dairy Avenue. Authorities then received multiple 911 calls about victims down in the area.

One of the shooting victims was found on E. 56th St. and Chestnut Ave., while a second shooting victim was found inside a vehicle a few blocks away on Elm Ave. and E. Ellis St. The second victim was allegedly shot in the back.

What appeared to be a crime spree continued when a woman reported a man carjacked her. Moments later, the victim’s Nissan Rogue was found abandoned by police in the middle of the street at 55th St. and Dairy, the initial crime scene. The victim apparently had her key fob with her and the car just died. In the same area, a possible third shooting victim was found.

A short time later, Long Beach PD was alerted about a woman in a Prius who was carjacked. The Prius was tracked by police to the 21000 block of Alameda Street in Carson, located near E. Dominguez St. A SWAT unit surrounded the car and the building when they heard gunshots and found the victim had shot himself. Officials say he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police were also working to determine whether the woman who drove the Prius was an actual carjacking victim or knew the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Long Beach PD.

