Niecy Nash reveals how she survived dangerous cartel violence after being trapped in Mexico with family

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What was supposed to be a sun-soaked birthday getaway for Hollywood actress Niecy Nash turned into a tense shelter-in-place situation as cartel violence erupted near her vacation in Puerto Vallarta .

Nash detailed how a celebratory family trip to Mexico quickly shifted.

"You were just in Mexico with the cartel stuff, girl. They had you locked up in the room," Keke Palmer said to Nash during a conversation on her podcast .

Nash replied candidly, "You know what made me nervous was I was there with my family, all my children. My mom was there, and the thing that gave me the most pause was their reaction, because you want to feel like all of these people are out here for my birthday and the next thing you know, this happens, and so there was some in tears, like ‘Oh my God.’"

TOURISTS TRAPPED IN PUERTO VALLARTA RECOUNT CARTEL RETALIATION AFTER EL MENCHO KILLED

She continued, "You had some that just were a little shell-shocked, like ‘What is happening?’ And I let each of my family members bring a friend, and that turned into ‘I need to call my mama.' It was just a lot going on. It was a lot going on."

Nash emphasized, "The main thing was ‘do your best to keep your peace, but never let a circumstance take your joy.’"

The actress described a house full of loved ones suddenly shifting from celebration mode to crisis response — juggling fear, confusion and the pressure of keeping everyone calm. With multiple generations under one roof, emotions ran high as plans unraveled and safety became the priority.

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As conditions outside remained uncertain, Nash said the family canceled excursions and improvised ways to stay occupied indoors.

"We had to pivot because we were supposed to go on a boat excursion, and we couldn't go because we had to stay, shelter in place. And it was like, 'OK, well, what's the plan B?'"

With resources dwindling, the situation grew more complicated, Nash explained.

"We were getting low on food where we stayed. We said, ‘Oh, well, you know what? There's a W [Hotel] that we could get to in the golf cart. Let's go over to this hotel and try to get some rations and bring them back to our spot.’ And the W was so mean to us. They didn't want to let us get anything. They didn't want to help us out."

Cut off from help, Nash described a workaround that turned into one of the more surreal moments of the trip — sneaking into the hotel and relying on strangers to secure food.

"We snuck in. We snuck in through the back. And when we snuck in, we found a couple at the bar … who wanted to swing," she said. She spoke to the couple, even though she wasn't interested in swinging, and got their room number. She ordered food to be delivered to their room and paid for it in cash so the couple wouldn't be billed for it later.

She told Palmer, "You got to make it work. You got to do what you got to do … And it was like, ‘Oh, you know, maybe next time.’ … And we got out of there, and they were so drunk they didn't even know that we ordered all the stuff to their room."

"So, we paid for it, and then we were able to take food back home to the kids … I had a great birthday," Nash confirmed.

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After returning home, Nash shared a candid message on Instagram , revealing the fear behind the scenes and thanking those who helped her family get back safely.

"FINALLY‼ Home from Puerto Vallarta. Went to celebrate my bday with my family, and got caught up in the cartel attacks ! Will share the good memories later… this is a quick video to say THANK YOU to those that covered us in prayer, sent well wishes, made calls to the US Embassy and shared your connects to get us out!" she shared in part on Instagram.

Even in the middle of travel chaos on the way home, Nash said her family refused to let fear define the experience.

"One thing for sure, two things for certain We. Will. Keep. Our. JOY!"

Following an operation that killed the leader of the Jalisco New Generation cartel, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, "El Mencho," a revolt broke out in Mexico by cartel members — causing chaos across popular tourist areas in the country last month.