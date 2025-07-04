NICU babies at California hospital celebrate the 4th of July in their Stars and Stripes

article

A Southern California hospital celebrated America’s birthday by dressing up precious babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in red, white and blue.

What we know:

In the spirit of the Fourth of July, nurses at Riverside Community Hospital dressed up their adorable patients.

Hospital officials said the gesture brought joy to families, adding that the heartwarming photos "capture the essence of community and resilience."

See a gallery of the small but mighty warriors paying homage to Independence Day below.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ (Riverside Community Hospital )

What they're saying:

"By highlighting these moments, we hope to bring smiles to the faces of our broad community and remind everyone of the importance of support and care during challenging times," hospital officials said.