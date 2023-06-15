Nick Cannon believes God told him he would be ‘father of many,’ claims he has 'visions'

article

Entertainer Nick Cannon says "it all makes sense" why he's a father to 12 children with six separate women.

Admitting that he's had "manifestations or even these visions" from God that have indicated he would have a bountiful brood, Cannon, 42, believes he's found their meaning, as he explained in a podcast with Dr. Laura Berman.

"You get them in pieces or they're fragmented," he explained of unclear visions he'd have surrounding fatherhood. "And so, is it like the father Abraham conversation. . . . 'You're gonna be the father of many nations'?" he questioned, referencing the biblical story of God promising Abraham that he would make him "exceedingly fruitful," among other things.

"I've never heard that clarity, but I heard that like, ‘Yo, you’re gonna be a father of many. There’s gonna be your great influence, your lineage, your offspring are gonna do great things.' Like I've had that, and I'm like that, ‘Oh well . . . the more the merrier.' We roll the dice to the name and what you will build."

He's had even more visions involving his legacy, he explained.

"I had the vision that my name will be great as like, the Rockefeller name," he said, acknowledging the famous family's global success as well as its robust size.

"I'm careful even how I talk about that because I don't like to say, like, I don't use the term ‘legacy’ anymore. ‘Lineage’ I'm comfortable with," he added.

Brittany Bell, Nick Cannon and children Powerful Queen Cannon and Golden Cannon. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

"Legacy is about what you do, not what you produce. My children hopefully will have their own legacies; what did you mean to the world? If my legacy was to have children, that's not impressive. I want my legacy to be someone who did for others, someone who built hospitals and education facilities, left literature and content to where you say, ‘Wow, he was a thinker. He was a doer. He cared about people.’ That's your legacy," he said.

"Now my lineage," he clarified "That is my offspring."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:



Cannon is willing to discuss the irregularity of having eight children under three years old, something he says was not planned. Many of the women he has been involved with have been on birth control or have not planned for children when they conceived with the musician.

"I lend that type of stuff to God," he says of his partners getting pregnant. "Like, those are miracles."

However, he's reluctant to say it's all in the hands of God.

Nick Cannon (L) and Mariah Carey (C) with Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

"I got in trouble about this too, before," he said, acknowledging previous comments on the matter. "'Cause people would ask me, am I done? And I'd always say, ‘Only God can let me know when I'm done.' Because as much as I was open to every single child that I had, I can't say the majority of them were planned. . . .If you would have told me in 2012 when I was still married, just diagnosed with lupus that 10 years from now . . . that I would have 12 children, I would be like, 'f--- out of here!'"

Cannon welcomed his 12th child in December, a daughter named Halo Marie, with Alyssa Scott. The couple are also parents to son Zen, who died in 2021 at five months old.

He shares two oldest children with Mariah Carey, twins Moroccan and Monroe. He has three with Brittany Bell: Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen and Rise Messiah.

Abby de la Rosa has three kids with Cannon, Zion Mixolydian, Zillion Heir and Beautiful Zeppelin.

Brie Tiesi and LaNisha Cole each have one child with him, Legendary Love and Onyx Ice, respectfully.

"My children are my priority," Cannon explained of his pack.

"I struggle with the idea of attempting to be everywhere at once," he says, although "I'm pretty happy with the ratio in which I can be effective in my children's lives" he noted.

