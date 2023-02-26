Nick Cannon says 'God decides' when he's done having children: 'When I'm 85, you never know'

In recent years, Nick Cannon's paternity has become a prevalent headline and often the butt of pop-culture jokes, with the musician having 12 kids from six different women, all under the age of 11.

But fatherhood for Cannon is something he takes seriously.

"Everybody thinks it's time management. It's energy management," he told Entertainment Tonight of how he manages being a father to a dozen kids.

"As long as we're all on the same page, and we all got the same goal to be the best parents we can possibly be, that works," he explained. "And then if it's the scheduling, it's the scheduling."

Cannon, who was showing off his "Ncredible" office, recognizes he is a busy man.

When asked if he was done having children, Cannon quickly responded, "God decides when we're done."

He last welcomed his 12th child in December, a daughter Halo Marie, with Alyssa Scott. The couple is also parents to son Zen, who died in Dec. 2021 at five months old.

Cannon also has two children with Mariah Carey, Moroccan and Monroe; three with Brittany Bell, Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen and Rise Messiah; three children with Abby de la Rosa, Zion Mixolydian, Zillion Heir and Beautiful Zeppelin; one child with Brie Tiesi, Legendary Love; and one child with LaNisha Cole, Onyx Ice.

Although his plans to extend his family are with God, Cannon admits "I've got my hands full and I'm so focused and I'm locked in," before adding, "You know what, when I'm 85, you never know. I might."

At 42, Cannon has been transparent about the financial responsibilities of being a parent to so many children.

Last year a report from The Sun claimed that Cannon "nearly paid $3 million a year in child support," however the musician and actor told The Neighborhood Talk that the actual number is much larger.

"I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually," he said.

Cannon has certainly made it easy for himself to parent at his new headquarters, installing a nursery right next to his personal space in his "Ncredible" office.

The rapper and host of "The Masked Singer" also has a candy store and arcade.

