Newsom signs order to help LA County recover from Route Fire

Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency Saturday to help Los Angeles County address the impact of the Route Fire, which erupted on Aug. 31 near Castaic and burned more than 5,000 acres over the next several days.

The proclamation directs state government assist local authorities, and directs the California Department of Transportation to formally request immediate assistance through the Federal Highway Administration's Emergency Relief Program for highway repairs or reconstruction.

The fire damaged a two-mile stretch of Interstate 5.

Seven firefighters suffered minor heat-related injuries, and a number of homes were evacuated.

Newsom also signed an executive order Saturday to assist communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.