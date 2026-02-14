Newsom dubs Trump as 'temporary' during global climate address

The Brief California Gov. Gavin Newsom used the 62nd Munich Security Conference to criticize President Trump, calling his administration "temporary" and "code red" for climate policy. On Saturday, Newsom plans to sign a first-of-its-kind memorandum of understanding with Ukrainian regional leaders to cooperate on economic recovery and innovation. The visit to Europe is widely viewed as a maneuver by Newsom to build international "gravitas" ahead of a potential 2028 presidential bid.



In a high-profile appearance at the 62nd Munich Security Conference, California Governor Gavin Newsom positioned himself as the primary Democratic antagonist to President Donald Trump on the world stage.

What we know:

Newsom’s remarks on Friday focused heavily on environmental policy, where he described Trump as the most "destructive president" for the planet in U.S. history.

He specifically targeted the administration’s recent decision to repeal the EPA’s "endangerment finding," a move he called "doubling down on stupid."

Beyond the rhetoric, Newsom is leveraging California’s status as the world’s fourth-largest economy to conduct independent diplomacy.

On Saturday, he is scheduled to formalize a new partnership with Ukraine.

According to the Governor’s office, this memorandum of understanding (MOU) will focus on "economic recovery, innovation, and resilience," though specific financial or logistical details have not yet been released.

What they're saying:

The Governor’s office framed the trip as a necessary intervention, stating:

What's next:

Following the Munich conference, Newsom will head to South Carolina to continue boosting his national reputation.