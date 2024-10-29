Newsom launches CHP surge operation to combat crime in San Bernardino

The Brief Gov. Gavin Newsom is launching a new CHP operation in San Bernardino to address the city's higher crime rates and gun violence. It will be similar to successful CHP operations in Oakland, San Francisco, and Bakersfield. Recent data shows that San Bernardino’s violent crime rate is nearly double the statewide average, and its homicide rate is over three times the statewide average.



Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new California Highway Patrol operation with the city of San Bernardino to address the city's higher crime rates and gun violence.

The operation, which will be similar to others currently operating in Oakland, San Francisco, and Bakersfield, will add special law enforcement units on the ground and in the air — targeting sideshow activities and stolen vehicles.

The San Bernardino Police Department will also receive additional investigative support to combat organized criminal activity and violent street gangs, and to get illegal guns off the street and thwart gun violence.

"We are sending additional CHP support to help local law enforcement aggressively suppress criminal activity and provide this community with a new level of safety and accountability," Newsom said in a statement.

Recent data shows that San Bernardino’s violent crime rate is nearly double the statewide average, and its homicide rate is over three times the statewide average, according to Newsom's office.

San Bernardino’s vehicle theft rate remains one of the highest in the state. Local San Bernardino law enforcement also report increased traffic and street violations, including street takeovers.

"We are grateful to Governor Newsom for providing additional support from the California Highway Patrol to the City of San Bernardino," said San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran. "This year, our City Police Department’s efforts have led to a 13% reduction in violent crime, and the extra support will strengthen public safety in our community. With this new state and local collaboration in San Bernardino, we can continue to impact criminal enterprises targeting our neighborhoods and businesses."

The operations in Oakland, San Francisco and Bakersfield together have resulted in a total of more than 3,200 arrests, the recovery of nearly 3,000 stolen vehicles, the seizure of more than 170 illegal firearms, and illicit drugs, including fentanyl, taken off the streets.