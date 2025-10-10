Newsom signs bill allowing more housing near transit hubs

The Brief Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill allowing more housing projects near major public transit stops. Some Los Angeles city leaders opposed the bill, calling it an infringement on local development control.



Governor Gavin Newsom signed a sweeping housing bill Friday that will permit mid-rise apartments to be built near busy transit stops.

The hope is that the legislation will create more housing opportunities. But not everyone in the LA area is on board.

What they're saying:

Some residents say the legislation will increase traffic and congestion in already dense neighborhoods. Others are hopeful it will lead to more affordable housing.

Some LA area residents are applauding Newsom’s move to sign SB79, which overrides local zoning rules and permits residential buildings, some up to nine stories tall, to be built near certain subway and light rail stops.

"For us, it’s all about bringing more affordability, bringing more neighbors into the fold and at the end of the day we got to make things more affordable for Californians," one resident told FOX 11.

While some residents feel this will lower the cost of housing by increasing California’s housing supply, others fear communities will lose local control over their neighborhood.

"I think there should be proper zoning for residential neighborhoods if you have a single-family house you don't necessarily want a large apartment building right next to you," another resident said.

In August, Mayor Karen Bass signed a City Council resolution opposing SB79.

"Today I signed a City Council resolution opposing SB79 unless it is amended to exempt cities with a state-approved and compliant Housing Element. While I support the intent to accelerate housing development statewide, as written, this bill risks unintended consequences for LA," Bass said in a social media post.

"We want people who want to use transit to be able to afford it, be able to be living near it," said Marc Vukcevich.

Vukcevich is the Director of State Policy for Streets for All, a local organization that has long backed the legislation. He says SB79 will not only create more housing opportunities but also boost public transit use and access for residents.

"They might be employed in the city of Los Angeles and yet they have to drive miles and miles and miles from a more affordable home to actually get to their place of employment," said Vukcevich.

The law goes into effect in July 2026.