Newport Beach Police pull dog out of hot, locked car

The Newport Beach Police Department pulled a dog out of a hot car on Thursday.

In a post on X, the department said it was called out to a shopping center in the city Thursday, for reports of a dog locked in a hot car. Officials did not say which shopping center.

When they got there, they found the dog in the car. Temperatures got as high as 93 degrees in Newport Beach on Thursday.

Officers tried to find the owner of the car, including searching for them in the shopping center. When they couldn't find the owner, officers broke the window and pulled the dog out of the car.

Animal control officers were then able to give the dog some aid.

With an oppressive heat wave bearing down on Southern California this week into the weekend, the NBPD used Thursday's incident as an example of what not to do.

"Never leave animals unattended in vehicles, even for a short time, as it can quickly become dangerous or even life-threatening," the department wrote in a post.

Excessive heat warnings have been issued for parts of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties through the weekend.