Annual pickleball tournament in Newport Beach raising cancer awareness

The John Wayne Cancer Foundation is bringing back their annual Paddle Up Pickleball Tournament on Sunday, Oct. 12th.

The event, which is led by Marisa Wayne, daughter of John Wayne, takes place at the Tennis and Pickleball Club at Newport Beach.

"My mom was an avid tennis player so I grew up taking tennis lessons here," said Marisa Wayne. "My dad would come play chess and watch us and it was really fun, great memories."

Registration is still open for the event.

Legendary actor John Wayne battled cancer throughout his life but was passionate about helping other families going through similar challenges.

To honor his life and commitment to giving back, his family created the John Wayne Cancer Foundation.