Car plunges 120 feet down embankment in Newport Beach

In Newport Beach, emergency responders Tuesday morning were addressing a serious incident involving a vehicle that veered off San Joaquin Hills Road and plunged 120 feet down an embankment.

The Newport Fire Department swiftly responded to the scene, discovering the driver trapped inside the vehicle.

The Orange County Fire Authority dispatched a helicopter to assist with the rescue operation. It was anticipated that a hoist operation might be employed to lift the patients safely from the ravine. Although the individual is reportedly stable, efforts are underway to extract them from the car without compromising their well-being.

The incident occurred near the intersection of San Joaquin Hills Road and Spy Glass Hill Road.

Paramedics successfully removed the driver, who was able to walk with assistance to a litter basket lowered by the Orange County Fire Authority helicopter. The patient was subsequently secured and airlifted to the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.