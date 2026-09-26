Southern California coast braces for high tides and coastal flooding from Hurricane Polo

The Brief Southern California officials are urging coastal residents to prepare for high tides, large swells, and coastal flooding caused by Hurricane Polo. Surf heights could reach 4 to 7 feet with peak high tides near 7 feet on Monday and Tuesday, targeting vulnerable areas like Avalon, Long Beach, and Malibu. Cities are deploying heavy sandbags, reinforcing seawalls, maintaining K-rails, and distributing free sandbags while closing at-risk beach zones to maintain public safety.



Officials across Southern California are urging residents in low-lying coastal neighborhoods to prepare for significant ocean swells, high tides, and potential coastal flooding driven by Hurricane Polo.

Local perspective:

Southern California coastal communities face elevated surf, beach erosion, and localized tidal flooding from Sunday night through the middle of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Southerly ocean swells generated by Hurricane Polo are projected to drive surf heights between 4 and 7 feet at south-facing beaches. These swells coincide with high tides peaking around 7 feet on Monday and Tuesday, which are running nearly a foot above normal astronomical levels due to ongoing El Niño conditions, meteorologists said.

Areas identified as most vulnerable include Avalon on Catalina Island, the Long Beach Peninsula, Belmont Shore, and Malibu.

City governments and emergency departments have initiated protective measures across the region.

Long Beach officials have closed Peninsula beaches to the public and are testing a pilot project utilizing heavy-duty sandbags to temporarily reinforce the bulkhead.

Crews are also strengthening damaged sections of the pedestrian boardwalk and keeping protective K-rails in place at the 72nd Place parking lot.

The Long Beach City Council recently ratified City Manager Tom Modica's proclamation of a local emergency, which grants expanded administrative powers for potential severe weather, landslides, and coastal damage.

Free sand and sandbags are being made available to residents to assist in property defense.

Los Angeles Fire Department stations are offering up to 25 ready-to-fill sandbags per household, while Long Beach has established a sand distribution site at the Claremont Parking Lot at 5400 E. Ocean Blvd.

Additionally, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued an advisory warning residents to avoid swimming or surfing at select county beaches due to elevated ocean bacteria levels exceeding state standards.

What we don't know:

Forecasters note that the exact height of the incoming surf and the overall severity of coastal flooding remains uncertain because Hurricane Polo has a relatively short period during which it is expected to be far enough west for its waves to have a clear path toward Southern California.

While meteorologists state that a reasonable worst-case scenario could match the damage caused by Hurricane Marie earlier this month, the primary expectation is for a less severe event.

Timeline:

High temperatures across coastal and valley areas are expected to peak on Saturday before an upper-level trough introduces cooling conditions.

Mid-level atmospheric moisture may bring light scattered showers south of Point Conception starting Sunday night into Monday, according to the NWS.

Southerly ocean swells from Hurricane Polo will begin arriving late Sunday, with wave heights and tidal levels expected to peak on Monday and Tuesday.

Coastal flooding, elevated surf, and hazardous rip currents are forecast to persist through Wednesday.

What they're saying:

The NWS issued a statement highlighting the uncertainty of the storm system.

"There is a significant concern for Coastal Flooding over vulnerable south-facing beaches as a result, but the magnitude is still uncertain," forecasters said.

Weather officials also noted that "a reasonable worst-case scenario would produce impacts similar to those from Hurricane Marie earlier this month, although the most likely outcome would be less severe."

What's next:

Municipal emergency management offices will continue monitoring swell conditions and NWS updates throughout the week.

Regional agencies are also preparing for additional weather challenges as El Niño conditions continue to develop ahead of winter.

What you can do:

Residents in flood-prone areas should collect sandbags to protect their homes and divert moving water away from structures.

Long Beach residents can pick up supplies at 5400 E. Ocean Blvd., while Los Angeles residents can visit local fire stations.

Community members are advised to stay off sand berms, keep clear of heavy machinery on beaches, and register for emergency notification systems such as Alert Long Beach at alertlb.com or review safety guides at emergency.lacity.gov/rain.

Swimmers and beachgoers should monitor local water advisories and avoid entering the ocean during high surf warnings.