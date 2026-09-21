Chatsworth bus crash: Arraignment for suspect charged with murder postponed for 3rd time

The Brief The suspect in the deadly Chatsworth Metro bus crash, Bailey Lynn Rios, was scheduled to appear in court Monday after medical issues repeatedly delayed her formal arraignment. Her arraignment was postponed for the third time on Monday due to medical reasons. Rios faces two counts of second-degree murder, reckless driving, and DUI after prosecutors say she drove under the influence of drugs; sources indicate suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia were recovered from her vehicle.



Bailee Rios, the suspect in a deadly Chatsworth bus crash, was scheduled to return to court Monday morning after previous attempts to formally arraign her were delayed due to her medical condition.

On Monday, her arraignment was postponed once again.

What we know:

The 36-year-old suspect was scheduled to face a judge on Friday, but she could not be arraigned because she did not appear to be conscious. She arrived at the San Fernando court by ambulance after not being cleared for a morning hearing. When she was wheeled into court on a gurney for an afternoon hearing, the judge agreed she was not conscious enough to be formally arraigned or enter a plea, postponing the hearing to Monday morning.

On Monday, her arraignment was then postponed for the third time.

PREVIOUS: Chatsworth Metro bus crash: Arraignment postponed for Simi Valley woman due to medical reasons

Court records show the charges filed against her include two counts of second-degree murder, reckless driving, and driving under the influence. According to the LA County District Attorney's Office, toxicology tests showed drugs in her system at the time of the crash. Law enforcement sources said drugs that appear to be methamphetamine were found in her purse inside her SUV, along with drug paraphernalia, including a pipe.

The LA County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the two crash victims as 31-year-old Gage Weida and Daniel Castillo, a father of four.

Sources reported that Rios suffered multiple fractures, bruised ribs, and stitches in several parts of her body, leaving her currently unable to walk. The Sheriff's Department remains in charge of Rios' transport and custody.

The backstory:

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were called to the intersection of Nordhoff Street and De Soto Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 following a collision involving a 2004 Ford Expedition and an LA Metro bus.

"A Metro Line 166 bus traveling eastbound on Nordhoff Street was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on De Soto Avenue," according to LA Metro officials.

The LAPD's Valley Traffic Division also said her SUV ran a red light at Nordhoff Street and crashed into the bus.

The fatal collision occurred roughly two hours before a news helicopter covering the scene crashed nearby, killing three people, bringing the total death toll in the Chatsworth tragedy to five.

Related article

What we don't know:

It remains unconfirmed whether Rios will be conscious enough to attend court or enter a plea on Tuesday.

What they're saying:

Family members of Daniel Castillo attended the Friday hearing and expressed emotional frustration over the court delays.

"She broke our family, and she needs to pay, and all this BS about her medicals, it's unacceptable," a family member said. "She needs to come and face what she did. She needs face her consequences."