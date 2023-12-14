Loose bull at Newark Penn Station contained after roaming tracks, disrupting NJ Transit

A bull was seen on several videos across social media Thursday morning roaming the tracks at Newark Penn Station, disrupting New Jersey Transit service and snarling rail traffic.

NJ Transit posted on X, formerly Twitter, a photo of the animal apparently standing on the tracks at the station.

In a tweet, the agency said, "NJ TRANSIT rail service is subject to up to 45 minute delays between Newark Penn and PSNY, due to Police activity near Newark Penn Station. NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by PATH and Hoboken, Newark Penn and 33rd Street New York."

Newark Police Emergency Services Unit, as well as the Port Authority Police Department, found the bull and contained it inside a fenced lot. The animal will be safeguarded by a local animal sanctuary.

Newark police said there were no injuries reported.

Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.