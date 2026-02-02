New TSA rule takes effect, adding fee for travelers without proper ID

Travelers without a Real ID now face new requirements at airport security. Starting Sunday, the TSA rolled out a modernized identity verification system that allows passengers to fly without a Real ID or passport — but for a fee and with additional screening time.

What we know:

Beginning Sunday, February 1, airline passengers must present a Real ID or another acceptable form of identification to board domestic flights.

Travelers who do not have a Real ID or passport are no longer automatically turned away at airport checkpoints. Instead, the Transportation Security Administration is offering a new identity verification option known as Confirm-ID.

Passengers who choose that option must pay a $45 fee and verify their identity by answering a series of personal questions. TSA says the additional screening can add about 30 minutes to the process and will take place at a separate checkpoint.

Once approved, the identity verification is valid for 10 days. After that period, travelers without a Real ID or passport will need to pay the fee again if they fly.

TSA says more than 94 percent of passengers already have a Real ID and continues to urge travelers to obtain one from the Department of Motor Vehicles as soon as possible to avoid delays or missed flights.

The backstory:

The Real ID is issued by state DMVs and is now required for domestic air travel as of May 7, 2025. Passports remain an acceptable alternative, as do military IDs — including those issued to dependents — permanent resident cards, and border crossing cards.

TSA says travelers with questions about acceptable identification can find more information on its website TSA.gov.

What they're saying:

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem discussed the changes during a visit to Miami International Airport, calling them part of what she described as the Trump administration’s "golden age of travel."

The administration’s initiatives include ending the mandatory shoes-off policy at security checkpoints, implementing the Real ID requirement, and introducing faster screening technologies.

Noem said the nation’s airports will undergo major technology upgrades costing about $1 billion, aimed at making air travel both easier and safer.