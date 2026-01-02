Got a REAL ID? California DMV says you might need a new one -- here's why

The Brief The California DMV is reissuing approximately 325,000 REAL IDs after discovering an error that incorrectly calculated expiration dates for some noncitizen residents. Only 1.5% of REAL ID holders are affected and will be contacted directly by the DMV. The agency will waive all associated fees and expedite the renewal process.



Thousands of Californians will have to replace their REAL ID licenses due to a recently-discovered software error, the California Department of Motor Vehicles announced this week.

What we know:

The DMV identified a software configuration issue dating back to 2006 that affected how expiration dates were applied to a specific subset of REAL ID records.

This issue is limited to approximately 1.5% (325,000) of California REAL ID holders, the DMV said.

The department has confirmed that it will expedite the process for these individuals and waive any fees associated with reissuing the credentials.

To ensure security, the DMV stated it will not contact residents via text, email, or phone to ask for personal information or payment.

The backstory:

The REAL ID Act was signed into law in 2005 to establish minimum security standards for state-issued identification.

While the DMV correctly verified the legal presence of all applicants with the federal government, legacy coding from the Schwarzenegger administration automatically applied standard renewal intervals to some noncitizen residents—such as green card or visa holders—instead of matching the expiration of their authorized stay, the agency stated.

The DMV emphasized that REAL IDs were never issued to undocumented individuals and that federal safeguards regarding voter registration remained fully in place throughout this period.

What they're saying:

"We proactively reviewed our records, identified a legacy system issue from 2006, and are notifying impacted customers with clear guidance on how to maintain a valid California-issued credential," said DMV director Steve Gordon. "For nearly 99% of REAL ID holders, no action is required. The DMV remains committed to serving all Californians and ensuring REAL ID credentials meet federal standards."

What's next:

The DMV will continue notifying affected individuals over the coming weeks and months with specific instructions on how to receive a reissued REAL ID or a non-REAL ID driver’s license, depending on eligibility.