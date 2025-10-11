Are you ready for new SNAP requirements? California sets deadline

The Brief The USDA has issued a new deadline for states to enforce stricter work requirements for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. The new rules, part of the OBBBA, will narrow the eligibility for exemptions for able-bodied adults without dependents (ABAWDs), including homeless individuals and veterans. States are ordered to comply with the new mandated work requirements starting November 1.



The USDA has issued a new deadline for states to enforce stricter work requirements for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

What we know:

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), signed into law on July 4, 2025, has introduced significant changes to the SNAP program.

The new law has expanded work requirements, which apply to most able-bodied adults without dependents (ABAWDs).

SUGGESTED: IRS reveals 2026 tax adjustments with changes from 'big, beautiful bill'

Previously, these individuals could only receive SNAP benefits for three months within a three-year period unless they met certain work requirements.

The OBBBA broadens the scope of who is subject to these requirements.

The age limit for ABAWDs has been raised to include individuals up to age 65, up from 59.

The exemption for parents or guardians has been limited to those caring for children under 14, a change from the previous age of 18.

Additionally, several long-standing exemptions have been eliminated for homeless individuals, veterans, and young adults who have aged out of foster care at age 24 or younger.

SUGGESTED: Where do Trump's $5 trillion 'Big Beautiful' tax cut bill and Project 2025 align?

Exemptions remain in place for individuals who are pregnant or have a physical or mental disability.

The bill also includes new exemptions for certain native populations.

The bill also makes it more difficult for states to apply for waivers to the work requirements, limiting waivers to areas with an unemployment rate of at least 10%.

The other side:

Proponents of the changes, including the Trump administration, argue that the new work requirements will reduce dependency on federal programs and save taxpayer money.

SUGGESTED: Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' will add $3.4 trillion to deficits, leave 10 million uninsured: Report

However, critics of the legislation say the new rules will create additional barriers to accessing much-needed food assistance.

What's next:

The USDA, which oversees the SNAP program, sent a memo to all state agencies on October 3, ordering them to begin complying with the new work requirements by November 1.